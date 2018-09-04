Treinen tossed a scoreless ninth inning and picked up the save in Monday's victory over the Yankees.

Treinen continues to serve as one of the more reliable closers in baseball this year, going 36-for-40 on save opportunities in 2018. He's allowed just one run over his last 15 appearances (16.1 innings), and his last blown save dates back to July 21 against San Francisco. Treinen sports a 0.91 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 91 strikeouts through 69.1 frames this season.