Treinen allowed one run in the ninth inning of Tuesday's win over the Red Sox to collect his eighth save of the season. He struck out one.

Treinen stepped to the mound with the Athletics holding a 5-2 lead. He allowed Rafael Devers to reach base on a wild pitch strikeout and surrendered a double to Brock Holt but was able to limit the damage to one run. Treinen has now allowed just one run over 8.1 innings in May and has tallied five of his eight saves in the past two weeks.