Athletics' Blake Treinen: Collects eighth save Tuesday
Treinen allowed one run in the ninth inning of Tuesday's win over the Red Sox to collect his eighth save of the season. He struck out one.
Treinen stepped to the mound with the Athletics holding a 5-2 lead. He allowed Rafael Devers to reach base on a wild pitch strikeout and surrendered a double to Brock Holt but was able to limit the damage to one run. Treinen has now allowed just one run over 8.1 innings in May and has tallied five of his eight saves in the past two weeks.
More News
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Tosses scoreless frame for seventh save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Grabs four-out save Friday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Collects fifth save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Bags fourth save of season•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Works multiple frames for win•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Experiencing no issues with shin•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...