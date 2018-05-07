Treinen allowed one hit and one walk in a scoreless inning as he notched his fifth save Sunday in the 2-1 win over the Orioles.

Treinen found himself in trouble to start the inning after giving up an infield single to Trey Mancini and then throwing a wild pitch that allowed him to advance to second. Treinen was ultimately able to tight-rope out of danger and slam the door for his fifth save of the season. The 29-year-old right-hander is 5-for-7 in save opportunities and sports a 1.13 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 16 innings.