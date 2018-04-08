Treinen tossed a pair of scoreless innings Saturday against the Angels en route to his second save of the season. He struck out four.

The veteran was called upon to face the meat of the order in the eighth inning and emerged unscathed. An extra run of insurance prompted the Athletics to leave him out for the ninth, and he managed to escape the inning despite putting a pair of runners on base. Treinen has yet to allow an earned run this year and holds a 7:2 K:BB in six innings of work, though his 1.50 WHIP is a bit troubling.