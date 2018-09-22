Treinen (8-2) got the win against the Twins on Friday, striking out one without allowing a baserunner over two scoreless innings in Oakland's 7-6 victory.

Treinen continued his phenomenal 2018 campaign, as he picked up his eighth victory of the season thanks to a walkoff solo home run by teammate Khris Davis in the 10th inning. He's been virtually unhittable all season, with just seven earned runs to his name over his 76.1 innings to leave his ERA and WHIP both at a hard-to-believe number of 0.83.