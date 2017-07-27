Athletics' Blake Treinen: Continues impressing in loss
Treinen notched his fourth hold in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout over a scoreless eighth inning.
The 29-year-old right-hander did his job in preserving a 2-0 lead after rookie Paul Blackburn had twirled a dominant seven frames. Treinen's usage in a high-leverage scenario such as Wednesday's is telling, as manager Bob Melvin appears to be increasingly confident in the recent trade acquisition. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Treinen has given up just one unearned run on two hits over six scoreless innings since arriving in Oakland while also logging four holds.
More News
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Sees work for third straight day•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Dealt to Oakland in five-player trade•
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: Suffers ninth inning meltdown Thursday•
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: Uncharacteristically poor season•
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: Picks up fourth hold Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: Takes extra-innings loss Sunday•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...