Treinen notched his fourth hold in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout over a scoreless eighth inning.

The 29-year-old right-hander did his job in preserving a 2-0 lead after rookie Paul Blackburn had twirled a dominant seven frames. Treinen's usage in a high-leverage scenario such as Wednesday's is telling, as manager Bob Melvin appears to be increasingly confident in the recent trade acquisition. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Treinen has given up just one unearned run on two hits over six scoreless innings since arriving in Oakland while also logging four holds.