Athletics' Blake Treinen: Continues racking up saves
Treinen got the save against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, striking out one without allowing a baserunner in a clean ninth inning to close out Oakland's 2-1 victory.
Treinen continues to rack up saves at a prolific rate, as his latest clean effort gave him his 12th of the season in 14 opportunities. It's been a terrific month of May for the right-hander, who has nine saves and has allowed just one earned run over his 13 innings since the calendar flipped from April. Overall, he now has a 1.04 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP to go along with a 33:8 K:BB over 26 innings this season.
