Treinen got the save against the Mariners on Friday, striking out two without allowing a baserunner to lock down Oakland's 7-5 victory.

There aren't many closers who can offer the type of peace of mind Treinen can these days, as you can basically pencil him in for a clean save whenever he's presented with an opportunity to get one. His latest easy effort against Seattle gives him 34 in 38 chances this season, a number that's supported by his ridiculous 0.94 ERA and 0.93 WHIP. To top it all off, he's also struck out 91 batters in 67 innings.