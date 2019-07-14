Athletics' Blake Treinen: Continues to struggle
Treinen surrendered two runs on two hits and a walk over one inning Saturday against the White Sox.
Treinen has struggled since returning from the injured list at the beginning of July, allowing three runs over 2.1 innings in his last three appearances. He hasn't picked up a save in nearly a month, and it now appears as though Liam Hendricks is the top option in a save situation. Treinen possesses a 4.54 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 37.2 innings, both of which would be the worst of his career.
More News
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Falters in return•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: To be eased back into action•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Activated Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Hit hard in rehab outing•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Rehab appearance cemented•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Successful bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.