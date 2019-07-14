Treinen surrendered two runs on two hits and a walk over one inning Saturday against the White Sox.

Treinen has struggled since returning from the injured list at the beginning of July, allowing three runs over 2.1 innings in his last three appearances. He hasn't picked up a save in nearly a month, and it now appears as though Liam Hendricks is the top option in a save situation. Treinen possesses a 4.54 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 37.2 innings, both of which would be the worst of his career.