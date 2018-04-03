Treinen allowed a hit and a walk across 1.2 scoreless innings to earn his first save of the season Monday against the Rangers. He recorded one strikeout.

Treinien entered with the tying run on base on the eighth inning, striking out Robinson Chirinos before recording a hard out from Rougned Odor to end the frame. He made things interesting in the ninth, putting two men in scoring position with one out before closing things out. Treinen has allowed five baserunners in 3.2 innings over two appearances this season, but he's still yet to allow a run.