Treinen allowed one hit with one strikeout while recording a scoreless four-out save Tuesday against the Orioles.

The lone hit Treinen allowed came with the bases loaded after he relieved Chris Hatcher with two outs in the eighth inning. Though two runs scored at that juncture, Treinen escaped the jam with no further damage before recording a 1-2-3 ninth. The 29-year-old allowed three runs over a 2.2 inning span last week, but he's bounced back with 3.1 scoreless innings and a pair of saves over his last two outings.