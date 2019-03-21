Athletics' Blake Treinen: Cruises through first appearance
Treinen fired two perfect frames in an extra-innings loss to the Mariners in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday.
The ultra-efficient 22-pitch outing was simply an extension of the dominance Treinen exhibited during Cactus League play, and for that matter, all of last season. The closer was shut out of a save opportunity Thursday due to the score remaining deadlocked at 4-4 during his pair of frames, but Treinen projects to have no shortage of such opportunities on a talented squad over the course of the season.
