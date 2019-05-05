Treinen is experiencing right elbow discomfort and is set to be evaluated when the team returns to Oakland on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Treinen hasn't pitched since last Sunday, when he allowed four runs on five hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. It's unclear how long the elbow discomfort has been present, but it's a concerning issue for the Athletics, regardless.

