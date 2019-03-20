Treinen finished Cactus League play with a 1.80 ERA, six strikeouts and two holds across five innings over five appearances.

It was simply an extension of the dominance the veteran right-hander exhibited last season, a campaign during which he took the reins of the closer role by converting 38 of 43 save opportunities while generating an 0.78 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 100:21 K:BB across 80.1 innings. Treinen is now 54-for-64 in save chances over the last two seasons, and he heads into 2019 as an unquestioned ninth-inning option capable of working multiple frames when necessary.