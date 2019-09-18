Treinen will not pitch again this season due to a stress reaction in his back, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

One of the top-two closers off the board in many mixed-league drafts, Treinen was a massive disappointment. He logged a 4.91 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 58.2 innings while providing 16 saves and six wins, eventually losing the closer's job to Liam Hendriks. Chris Bassitt is moving to the bullpen to help make up for Treinen's absence. Treinen hopes to be available for the postseason. He said he has had the issue for three weeks and thought he could pitch through it before an MRI revealed the stress reaction.