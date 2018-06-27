Treinen tossed a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday against the Tigers to collect his 19th save of the season.

Jed Lowrie gave the A's the lead on a go-ahead single in the top of the ninth before Treinen was summoned to close things out. He struck out James McCann on three pitches before inducing line outs to the next two hitters. Treinen's ERA is down to 0.93 on the year and he's proven himself to be one of the most reliable late-inning arms in the majors.