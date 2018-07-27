Treinen worked around a hit on Thursday to secure the save Thursday, striking out one batter in the 7-6 win over Texas.

Treinen's ERA is down to a miniscule 1.02 in 53 innings this season. He's now 27-for-31 in save chances and has punched out 69 batters in 2018. He's blown two saves in July, but those are the only two outings where he allowed runs during this month.

More News
Our Latest Stories