Athletics' Blake Treinen: Earns 27th save
Treinen worked around a hit on Thursday to secure the save Thursday, striking out one batter in the 7-6 win over Texas.
Treinen's ERA is down to a miniscule 1.02 in 53 innings this season. He's now 27-for-31 in save chances and has punched out 69 batters in 2018. He's blown two saves in July, but those are the only two outings where he allowed runs during this month.
