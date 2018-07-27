Treinen worked around a hit on Thursday to secure the save Thursday, striking out one batter in the 7-6 win over Texas.

Treinen's ERA is down to a miniscule 1.02 in 53 innings this season. He's now 27-for-31 in save chances and has punched out 69 batters in 2018. He's blown two saves in July, but those are the only two outings where he allowed runs during this month.