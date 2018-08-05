Treinen allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning against the Tigers on Saturday en route to his 28th save of the season.

He pumped in nine of 12 pitches for strikes to pick up his first save of August. Treinen had a couple blown saves late in July, but his overall body of work this season is beyond impressive. With a 0.95 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 28 saves, five wins and 75 strikeouts, Treinen has been the second-most valuable reliever in fantasy to date behind only Edwin Diaz.