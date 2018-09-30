Treinen allowed one hit but struck out two batters to turn in a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save Saturday against the Angels.

Treinen allowed an infield single to the leadoff hitter prior to setting down the Angels' lineup to earn his 38th save of the season. This campaign marked his first as a full-time closer, and he responded by posting a tremendous 0.79 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with 98 strikeouts across 79.1 innings.