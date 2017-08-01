Treinen picked up his first save for his new ballclub with a scoreless inning in Monday's win over San Francisco.

Treinen gave up a hit but used a strikeout to finish out the inning without issue. His numbers have been solid in Oakland -- 10 strikeouts in 9.1 innings, just one earned run allowed -- but Treinen blew two saves before managing to pick up his first one as an American Leaguer. Santiago Casilla may still pick up some save opportunities this season, but Treinen is the future for Oakland.