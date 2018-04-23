Athletics' Blake Treinen: Earns rare win
Treinen (1-1) pitched 1.2 clean innings and stuck out three to earn the win Sunday against the Red Sox.
Treinen entered a tied game in the eighth inning and inherited a runner on first. However, he proceeded to strike out the first two batters he faced and then continued on to pitch a clean ninth inning to earn his first win of the season. The Athletics haven't hesitated to use him across multiple innings this season as he has recorded more than three outs in six of his seven appearances. Despite two blown saves early on, Treinen remains locked into the closer role.
