Athletics' Blake Treinen: Earns win but blows second save
Treinen (2-2) was credited with the win after suffering his second blown save in a 3-2 win over the Indians on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks in an inning of work. He struck out two.
In his first save chance since a bout of right elbow tendinitis, the 30-year old permitted three singles which generated the tying run. He was able to get out of the inning without further scoring, and the Athletics came back to win in the bottom of the ninth. Treinen now holds a 2.70 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with a 22:11 K:BB, and he has converted six of eight save chances this season.
