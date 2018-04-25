Athletics' Blake Treinen: Exits game after being hit by line drive
Treinen exited Tuesday's game against the Rangers after being hit in the lower right leg by a line drive, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Treinen relieved Ryan Dull with one out in the eighth inning and Shin-Soo Choo hit the line drive off Treinen on his first pitch. The Athletics' closer limped off the field, and the severity of the injury remains unclear.
More News
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Earns rare win•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Works three innings Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Notches third save Sunday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Collects two-inning save Saturday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Converts five-out save versus Rangers•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Strong spring continues Tuesday•
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...