Treinen exited Tuesday's game against the Rangers after being hit in the lower right leg by a line drive, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Treinen relieved Ryan Dull with one out in the eighth inning and Shin-Soo Choo hit the line drive off Treinen on his first pitch. The Athletics' closer limped off the field, and the severity of the injury remains unclear.

