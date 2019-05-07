Treinen (elbow) is not expected to go on the injured list, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Anytime "elbow discomfort" is mentioned, panic ensues, but it seems in Treinen's case it's a manageable issue. He was unavailable Saturday and Sunday with what Treinen said he believed was tendinitis, but he reported improvement after taking anti-inflammatory medication. Lou Trivino could get a look in the closer role if Treinen's injury lingers longer than the A's anticipate.