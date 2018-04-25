Athletics' Blake Treinen: Experiencing no issues with shin
Treinen (lower leg) said that he is fine after taking a comebacker to the shin during Tuesday's outing, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Though Treinen appears to be fully operational, it's likely that manager Bob Melvin will keep him off the mound Wednesday in order to give the closer a couple days of rest before the team faces Houston on Friday. Over eight appearances this season, he's posted a 1.50 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with three saves in five opportunities.
More News
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Sustains bruised shin•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Exits game after being hit by line drive•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Earns rare win•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Works three innings Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Notches third save Sunday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Collects two-inning save Saturday•
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.