Treinen (lower leg) said that he is fine after taking a comebacker to the shin during Tuesday's outing, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Though Treinen appears to be fully operational, it's likely that manager Bob Melvin will keep him off the mound Wednesday in order to give the closer a couple days of rest before the team faces Houston on Friday. Over eight appearances this season, he's posted a 1.50 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with three saves in five opportunities.