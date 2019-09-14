Athletics' Blake Treinen: Falters in low-leverage appearance
Treinen allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks over an inning in a win over the Rangers on Friday. He struck out one.
Treinen was brought on with a comfortable 14-7 lead in the ninth and worked himself into a jam by putting the first three batters he faced on base via an infield single and a pair of walks. The right-hander ultimately allowed a two-out single to Elvis Andrus that plated two of those runners before inducing a game-ending pop-up from Willie Calhoun. Treinen's latest hiccup is symptomatic of the inconsistency that's plagued his 2019 campaign, one that's seen him allow multiple earned runs on nine occasions after doing so only twice during his stellar 2018 season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...