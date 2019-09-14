Treinen allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks over an inning in a win over the Rangers on Friday. He struck out one.

Treinen was brought on with a comfortable 14-7 lead in the ninth and worked himself into a jam by putting the first three batters he faced on base via an infield single and a pair of walks. The right-hander ultimately allowed a two-out single to Elvis Andrus that plated two of those runners before inducing a game-ending pop-up from Willie Calhoun. Treinen's latest hiccup is symptomatic of the inconsistency that's plagued his 2019 campaign, one that's seen him allow multiple earned runs on nine occasions after doing so only twice during his stellar 2018 season.