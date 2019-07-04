Treinen (2-3), activated from the injured list earlier in the day, was charged with the loss in an extra-innings defeat at the hands of the Twins on Wednesday, allowing an earned run on a hit and two walks over one-third of an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.

Earlier Wednesday, manager Bob Melvin had expressed his intention of easing Treinen back into action coming off a shoulder injury. That plan was quickly scrapped when the Athletics skipper was forced to deploy the veteran closer in the marathon contest after already having utilized five other relievers behind starter Mike Fiers. Asked to preserve a 3-3 tie upon entering in the 12th inning, Treinen ultimately scuffled through 22 pitches and allowed a go-ahead RBI single to Mitch Garver. Despite the unfavorable result right out of the gate, it's likely Melvin stays the course with Treinen as his top closing option for the foreseeable future.