Athletics' Blake Treinen: Falters in return
Treinen (2-3), activated from the injured list earlier in the day, was charged with the loss in an extra-innings defeat at the hands of the Twins on Wednesday, allowing an earned run on a hit and two walks over one-third of an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.
Earlier Wednesday, manager Bob Melvin had expressed his intention of easing Treinen back into action coming off a shoulder injury. That plan was quickly scrapped when the Athletics skipper was forced to deploy the veteran closer in the marathon contest after already having utilized five other relievers behind starter Mike Fiers. Asked to preserve a 3-3 tie upon entering in the 12th inning, Treinen ultimately scuffled through 22 pitches and allowed a go-ahead RBI single to Mitch Garver. Despite the unfavorable result right out of the gate, it's likely Melvin stays the course with Treinen as his top closing option for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: To be eased back into action•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Activated Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Hit hard in rehab outing•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Rehab appearance cemented•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Successful bullpen session•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Throws off flat ground•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...