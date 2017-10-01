Athletics' Blake Treinen: Finishes season with save
Treinen worked around a hit with a strikeout in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 16th save of the season Sunday against the Rangers.
Treinen was squared up for a two-out double in this appearance, but he promptly got Brett Nicholas to line out to end the game. Though he struggled mightily at times this year, Treinen finished the season in strong form, with 10 consecutive scoreless innings, racking up six saves during that span. He posted a 2.13 ERA after being acquired from the Nationals and will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
