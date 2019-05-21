Athletics' Blake Treinen: Gets eighth save
Treinen gave up one run on one hit through 1.1 innings to record his eighth save in a 6-4 win over the Athletics.
Treinen entered the game with two outs in the eighth inning and quickly forced a groundout to get out of a jam. The ninth inning was not as easy as he allowed a solo home run to Francisco Lindor before nailing down his eighth save. Treinen has a 2-2 record with a 2.82 ERA through 17 appearances this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Posts seventh save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Earns win but blows second save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Returns with two perfect frames•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Spotted warming up Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Available to pitch Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Expected to avoid IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...