Treinen gave up one run on one hit through 1.1 innings to record his eighth save in a 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Treinen entered the game with two outs in the eighth inning and quickly forced a groundout to get out of a jam. The ninth inning was not as easy as he allowed a solo home run to Francisco Lindor before nailing down his eighth save. Treinen has a 2-2 record with a 2.82 ERA through 17 appearances this season.