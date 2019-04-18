Treinen gave up one hit with one walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning to record his sixth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Astros on Wednesday.

It wasn't the cleanest inning as Treinen allowed the potential tying and go-ahead runners to reach base, but they were stranded as the right-hander nailed down his sixth save of the season. The 30-year-old is walking too many batters with a 5.5 BB/9, but he has only allowed a run in one appearance this season and has a 0.79 ERA.