Athletics' Blake Treinen: Gets sixth save
Treinen gave up one hit with one walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning to record his sixth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Astros on Wednesday.
It wasn't the cleanest inning as Treinen allowed the potential tying and go-ahead runners to reach base, but they were stranded as the right-hander nailed down his sixth save of the season. The 30-year-old is walking too many batters with a 5.5 BB/9, but he has only allowed a run in one appearance this season and has a 0.79 ERA.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...