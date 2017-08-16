Treinen gave up two runs on three hits, including a pair of home runs, while striking out three over 1.2 innings to pick up his first win of the season Tuesday against the Royals.

He came in to relieve Santiago Casilla, who had already blown the lead in the eighth inning, and quickly gave up home runs to Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas. However, the A's had a six-run frame in the bottom of the eighth inning, so Treinen was able to go back out for the ninth and finish out the win. He needed 33 pitches to get five outs, but since he had not pitched since Friday, he should be available if a save situation arises Wednesday.