Treinen struck out two across a perfect ninth inning to secure his 37th save of the season Saturday against the Rangers.

It was business as usual for Treinen, who has now allowed just one baserunner across his last eight appearances, going 5-for-5 on save chances over that stretch. The right-hander has been one of the best endgamers in the league this season, going 37-for-41 on save chances while posting a 0.88 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 94:21 K:BB across 71.1 innings.