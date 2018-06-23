Athletics' Blake Treinen: Grabs five-out save
Treinen recorded his 17th save of the season Saturday against the White Sox. He struck out a pair in 1.2 innings and did not allow a hit or a walk.
Treinen came into the game with one out in the bottom of the eighth, trying to preserve a one-run lead with a man on second base. He got out of the eighth with a strikeout and a groundout. Two batters reached in the ninth inning on errors, but Treinen shut the door by getting Matt Davidson to ground into a double play. The outing lowered his ERA to a stellar 0.98, and he's striking out 11.1 batters per nine innings, making him one of the top closers in the game right now.
