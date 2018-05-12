Treinen allowed one hit and struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings Friday to record his sixth save of the season in a 10-5 win over the Yankees.

It's the eighth time in 11 appearances that Treinen has worked more than one inning, and four of his six saves have come in such circumstances. The 29-year-old's 1.04 ERA is at odds with his 1.38 WHIP, but his 20:6 K:BB in 17.1 innings remains strong in his first full season as a closer.