Treinen (7-2) fired two scoreless, hitless innings during which he hit a batter in an extra-inning win over the Rays on Friday.

Treinen got a relatively rare opportunity for a decision in the extra-inning tussle, earning his seventh victory of the year with a near-perfect showing over his pair of frames. The veteran reliever has allowed just two earned runs over 26.1 post-All-Star-break innings, leading to stellar 0.85 figures in both ERA and WHIP for the season.