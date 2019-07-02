Treinen (shoulder) was credited with a victory but also charged with a blown save during Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Reno on Monday, allowing three earned runs on four hits over an inning and recording no walks or strikeouts.

Treinen fired 20 pitches overall during his eventful frame, getting 15 into the strike zone. However, he allowed a pair of home runs to Wyatt Mathisen and Kevin Cron, which led to the bloated line. Despite his struggles, the veteran reliever is expected to be activated when first eligible Wednesday.