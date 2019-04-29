Treinen (1-2) allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks across 1.2 innings in an extra-innings loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday. He struck out one.

Treinen's uneven April continued Sunday, with his unraveling particularly surprising considering the right-hander has been so effective over the last season-plus in a closing role. Treinen was handed a seemingly secure three-run lead to start the 11th inning. There were two men on before Treinen recorded an out, with a three-run home run and RBI single by Brandon Drury and Justin Smoak, respectively, completing the Blue Jays' comeback. While the 30-year-old sported an elite 0.68 ERA entering the outing, Treinen has uncharacteristically run into control problems thus far this season. Sunday marked his third appearance with multiple walks this season, and he's handed out 11 free passes already after issuing just 21 all of last season across 80.1 frames.