Athletics' Blake Treinen: Improving, but won't pitch Sunday
Treinen won't be available out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale in Pittsburgh but reported improvement after receiving anti-inflammatory medication to address tendinitis in his right elbow, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Athletics plan to re-evaluate Treinen when they return to Oakland on Monday, but the closer is optimistic that the medication combined with a couple days of rest will be enough for him to avoid a trip to the injured list. It's unclear whom Oakland might turn to if a save situation should arise Sunday, as setup ace Lou Trivino only recently overcame a thumb issue while pitchers with prior closing experience like Fernando Rodney and Joakim Soria have both struggled this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...