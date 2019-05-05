Treinen won't be available out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale in Pittsburgh but reported improvement after receiving anti-inflammatory medication to address tendinitis in his right elbow, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Athletics plan to re-evaluate Treinen when they return to Oakland on Monday, but the closer is optimistic that the medication combined with a couple days of rest will be enough for him to avoid a trip to the injured list. It's unclear whom Oakland might turn to if a save situation should arise Sunday, as setup ace Lou Trivino only recently overcame a thumb issue while pitchers with prior closing experience like Fernando Rodney and Joakim Soria have both struggled this season.