Athletics' Blake Treinen: In line to continue closing
Manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday that Treinen (finger) will be the A's closer heading into the 2018 season, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
While not a surprise, this endorsement from the skipper at the outset of spring training should provide peace of mind for Treinen's fantasy owners. Treinen was excellent with Oakland after being traded from the Nationals, posting a 2.13 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 42:12 K:BB while going 13-for-14 in save chances after taking over the ninth-inning role. He underwent surgery to remove a cyst from his middle finger shortly after the 2017 season ended, but there has been nothing to suggest he will be limited in any way during camp.
