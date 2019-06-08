Treinen walked two and allowed a hit in a scoreless inning Friday night against the Rangers to secure the save.

Treinen retired the first batter of the inning, but he would then allow a base knock and a pair of walks before inducing a double play to end the ballgame. The right-hander has now put together three straight scoreless outings, dropping his ERA to 3.16 with 31 strikeouts over 31.1 innings this season.