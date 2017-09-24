Play

Treinen worked around a hit to record his 14th save of the season Saturday against the Rangers. He struck out two batters.

Treinen continues to be a pleasant surprise as Oakland's closer choice, saving his second game of the weekend. The right-hander boasts a 2.31 ERA and has converted 11 of 14 save conversions in 35 innings since the A's acquired him.

