Treinen picked up the save against the Indians on Friday, working around a hit and a walk and logging one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning to close out a 3-1 victory for Oakland.

Treinen has been an absolute machine all season, and he kept his standout campaign right on rolling in this contest with his 21st save of the year, and his fourth in the past five days. His 0.89 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 49:12 K:BB through his 40.2 innings of work are All-Star-caliber, and anyone who was able to nab Treinen late on draft day is currently reaping heavy benefits, as he's been combining a steady stream of saves with immaculate ratios all year.