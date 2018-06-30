Athletics' Blake Treinen: Logs 21st save
Treinen picked up the save against the Indians on Friday, working around a hit and a walk and logging one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning to close out a 3-1 victory for Oakland.
Treinen has been an absolute machine all season, and he kept his standout campaign right on rolling in this contest with his 21st save of the year, and his fourth in the past five days. His 0.89 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 49:12 K:BB through his 40.2 innings of work are All-Star-caliber, and anyone who was able to nab Treinen late on draft day is currently reaping heavy benefits, as he's been combining a steady stream of saves with immaculate ratios all year.
More News
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Picks up 20th save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Earns 19th save Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Notches 18th save Monday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Grabs five-out save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Records 16th save Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Picks up fourth win Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...