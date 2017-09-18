Play

Treinen pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 11th save of the season during Sunday's win over Philadelphia.

It had been a rough stretch for Treinen, as he lost three consecutive games to start September and entered Sunday with five runs allowed through six innings for the month. Still, he's the Oakland closer, and saves are at a premium at this stage of the fantasy season. Treinen should be owned in all settings.

