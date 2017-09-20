Treinen pitched around a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth for his 12th save of the year Tuesday against Detroit.

Nine of those saves have come with Oakland, and Treinen's 2.45 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with the A's are certainly a far cry from the hideous stats he put up for the Nationals earlier this season. As one of the league's hardest-throwing pitchers, the 29-year-old righty possesses tantalizing fantasy upside and should continue returning value over the season's remaining days.