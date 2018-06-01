Treinen recorded the final out in Thursday's win over the Rays to collect his 13th save this season.

Treinen entered the contest with two outs in the final inning with two men on base and his team holding a four-run lead. He needed just one pitch to get Johnny Field to pop out to the shortstop and end the game. The closer has now tossed seven consecutive scoreless appearances and holds a strong 0.99 ERA on the year.