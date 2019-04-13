Treinen gave up a hit and struck out three in 1.1 scoreless innings to record his fifth save of the season in Friday's 8-6 win over the Rangers.

The right-hander continues to deal. Treinen now has a 0.87 ERA and 13:6 K:BB through 10.1 innings, and as long as he gets the walks back under control, the 30-year-old should remain one of the top closers in baseball.