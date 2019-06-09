Treinen yielded two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk Sunday, striking out one and earning the save over Texas.

Treinen was called on to protect what was thought to be a comfortable 9-6 lead but he certainly made things interesting. He allowed a pair of singles in between a couple of outs before a third single and a passed ball brought home two runs. The 30-year-old forced Ronald Guzman to line out with two on to end the contest. Treinen's ERA is up to 3.34 but he's still 14-of-16 in save chances and has a solid grip on the job in Oakland.