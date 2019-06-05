Treinen struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 12th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Angels.

It was a strong bounce-back effort after Treinen walked three batters without a strikeout over two innings in his last appearances Sunday. The right-hander hasn't been anywhere near as dominant in 2019 as he was last year, posting a 3.26 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 31:15 K:BB through 30.1 innings, but he's still been mostly effective as Oakland's closer, converting 12 of his 14 save chances.