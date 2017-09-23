Treinen gave up two hits and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to collect his 13th save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Rangers.

He's put his early-September struggles behind him, converting three straight save chances and lowering his ERA on the month to 3.60. Treinen's strikeout rate and BABIP have both improved since coming over to Oakland, and he'll head into the offseason as the favorite to open 2018 as the A's closer.