Athletics' Blake Treinen: Notches 13th save Friday
Treinen gave up two hits and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to collect his 13th save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Rangers.
He's put his early-September struggles behind him, converting three straight save chances and lowering his ERA on the month to 3.60. Treinen's strikeout rate and BABIP have both improved since coming over to Oakland, and he'll head into the offseason as the favorite to open 2018 as the A's closer.
More News
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Nabs ninth save with A's•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Nabs 11th save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Takes second straight loss Monday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Charged with loss Saturday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Strikes out two for sixth save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Converts four-out save versus Orioles•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...