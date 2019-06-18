Treinen struck out one batter in a perfect inning to earn the save in Monday's win over Baltimore.

Treinen has now locked down his last 10 save opportunities, bringing him to 16-of-18 on the year. His 3.31 ERA and 36:19 K:BB are a bit disappointing, but the 30-year-old has still been pretty effective closing out games.

More News
Our Latest Stories